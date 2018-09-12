Thief beats store clerk with hammer during robbery in Marion

MARION, Ind. – A hammer was the weapon of choice for a man who robbed a convenience store in Grant County, police say.

According to the Marion Police Department, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Marion Pantry, 3245 S. Washington St.

The store clerk said he walked up to the door to look into the parking lot when a man ran up to the door. The clerk tried to close it, but the man wedged his foot between the door and the frame to prevent it from closing.

After a brief struggle, the man pried the door open; as the clerk tried to keep it closed, the man hit him in the hands with a hammer.

The clerk fell to the floor and put his hands over his head to protect himself; the robber hit him multiple times on the hands and upper arm with the hammer. The clerk ran to the counter to open the register.

The suspect took money, a bag of candy, Newport and Marlboro cigarettes, and Bic lighters. The clerk went to the hospital to get treatment for his injured hands.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect, who wore a mask, blue hoodie, black pants, black low top sneakers with white soles and gloves.

Anyone with information should call the Marion Police Department at 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).