Table by Market District emerges as one of the north side’s best-kept dining secrets

CARMEL, Ind. — We’ve all been there: you’ve had a long day and don’t feel like cooking so you stop off at the grocery store for some hot deli items. It’s nothing special, but it gets the job done.

However, at Table by Market District, they are doing the complete opposite. It is a full-on gourmet-caliber restaurant nestled alongside Carmel’s popular Market District supermarket located at 11505 N. Illinois Street.

With virtually the largest pantry in the state, Table is the envy of many local chefs and one of the north side’s best kept dining secrets.

“We could be a free-standing restaurant. We could compete with almost any restaurant in the area,” said Chef Brandon Nelson.

But Nelson says the benefit of being a marketplace is when he gets inspiration, there’s no need to pick up a phone to order new produce.

“You can walk the store and see what’s fresh,” he said. “We have awesome culturally influenced items do that is at our fingertips 24 hours a day.”

Their menu changes seasonally. But Nelson’s current favorite dish is his award-winning gnocchi.

“It’s almost like a plate of Banh Mi. It’s potato gnocchi with crispy pork belly and then we have a ginger scallion broth and some aromatic vegetables that go with that,” he explained.

Get there early for their Southern Fried Sunday Brunch, where guests can enjoy classic dishes with a cultural twist.

“You’re going to see one of the omelets we do, corned beef hash, some of the fried chicken, ribs with green barbecue,” Nelson said. “We take a lot of classics and kind of reinvent them.”

Although many dishes feature a unique cultural twist or non-traditional take on some of your favorite comfort foods, approachability is key when it comes to their cuisine.

“All the presentations are unpretentious and most importantly delicious,” he said. “Flavor is the number one influence of our decisions here with the food.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Table by Market District

Their monthly wine dinners are very popular! Prices range between $45 and $65 per person for a 4-5 course pairing. You can make reservations by calling or via the Open Table app.

Table at Market District features a patio that seats around 60 people and is complete with an outdoor fireplace

There is also a large space on the second floor perfect for hosting wedding receptions, business meetings and other events for up to 300 people. And yes, they cater!

“We’ll talk to the wine maker and they’ll get us four or five wines and then I’ll sit and taste them and we’ll pair that with food. All the food offerings are completely unique. You’ll see them typically one time and never again,” said Nelson.

Some recent wineries they have partnered with for their popular wine pairing dinners include Gerard Bertrand and Ferrari Carano. In October, they are doing something a little different by partnering with WhistlePig Rye Whiskey for a whiskey-themed pairing dinner.

“It’s such a good whiskey and we’re going to have so much fun with that,” he said. “That’s [on] October 11th at 7 p.m. so you can call us or go on Open Table and reserve that. And that’s going to knock it out of the park.”

