Speed contest on city’s west side ends in fiery crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two cars engaged in what police called a street race on westbound Rockville Rd. late Tuesday that ended with a fiery crash, minor injuries to at least one person and two destroyed vehicles.

It happened shortly before midnight in the 6700 block of Rockville Rd. where one of the racing cars struck an innocent bystander tow truck. The car burst into flames, while the wrecker was forced off the roadway where it struck a tree, causing it to catch on fire. That tow truck was deemed to be a total loss.

All occupants of the vehicles involved managed to escape. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The speed contest and subsequent crash resulted in charges of criminal recklessness for the two car drivers, police said. A juvenile was involved although police weren’t clear about what role that juvenile played in the incident.