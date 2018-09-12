× Silver Alert issued for missing 24-year-old Richmond man last seen in August

RICHMOND, Ind. – Authorities in Richmond have issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 24-year-old man.

Jalen McCuin was last seen on August 15 at around 7:30 p.m. in Richmond and is believed to be in extreme danger.

He is 5’9″, 125 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing beanie cap, sunglasses, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes.

McCuin has tattoos on both arms (sun, stars, and moon), tattoos across his chest, and a tattoo of cross on his hand between thumb and forefinger.

If you have any information on McCuin, please call police at 765-983-7247 or 911.