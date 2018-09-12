× Shooting victim found behind west side night spot

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened early Wednesday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with IMPD and Speedway Police Department responded to the 3500 block of W. 16th St. after hearing shots fired in the area. Speedway Police discovered a male, 22 to 24 years old, at the rear of Club Venus with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Eskenazi Hospital in what police described as good condition.

The victim wasn’t cooperative at the time, hampering their investigation, police said. There is no suspect information at this time.