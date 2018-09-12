× Prosecutors say Ripley County teen is suspect in deaths of young brother, sister

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A 15-year-old boy is suspected in the deaths of his two young siblings, prosecutors tell FOX19.

Desiree McCartney, 23-months-old, died in 2017 at the Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Firefighters were called to her home in Osgood, Indiana on May 6, 2017. She was found unresponsive after she allegedly drowned in the bathtub.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Desiree’s death was ruled suffocation by smothering.

FOX19 spoke with her father, Gary McCartney. He says he became suspicious after speaking with his ex-wife.

“She changed the story several times at the hospital, and I had a lot of questions then about what really happened that night,” Gary said.

He received Desiree’s death certificate in January 2018. It said the little girl was smothered with a towel.

Desiree’s little brother, 11-month-old Nathaniel Ritz, died on July 21, 2017. The cause of his death has not been released.

Desiree and Nathaniel’s were living in a home with their teenage brother, their mother and their mother’s boyfriend, who is Nathaniel’s father.

Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel will share more information about the children’s deaths and possible charges during a news conference Wednesday morning.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.