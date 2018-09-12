Police seeking suspects in armed robbery at Carmel convenience store

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the men entered the Village Pantry at 9601 N. College Ave. and took 20 packs of Newport cigarettes. One of the men brandished a handgun and tried to open the cash register, police said.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Both suspects were believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, about 6’ tall and 180 lbs. They wore black sweatshirts and one of them is seen in surveillance footage wearing a white medical mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).