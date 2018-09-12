Police investigating after racist, threatening messages left on dorm room door at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Police at Indiana State University are investigating after racist messages were left on a dorm room door this week.

The university says a first message was reportedly left on a white board between the hours of 4:45 and 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a photo shared by a family member, the note read “We don’t want you. Go back 2 Africa n******.” The school says occupants of the room were not home at the time.

While officers were investigating the first incident, ISU says a second and more threatening note was left between 2:50 and 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday. A residence hall staff member was on the floor at the time, but didn’t see anyone suspicious, according to the university.

The Office of Equal Opportunity/Title IX and Public Safety is investigating these incidents and officials are encouraging residents to immediately report any suspicious persons and incidents to the police. If anyone on ISU’s campus feels unsafe at any time, he or she should contact officers at 812-237-5555.

In addition, all incidents of discrimination and harassment should be reported directly and immediately to the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.

“Simply, incidents of racism and discrimination are not tolerated on our campus, as diversity and inclusion have been among Indiana State University’s core values since its first class of students in 1870,” said the school in a press release.

A mother of one of the students living in the room released this statement to CBS4 regarding the incidents: