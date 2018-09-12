Police discuss how to handle road rage incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Patrolling the highways of Indianapolis, Sergeant John Perrine and the Indiana State Police are no strangers to seeing road rage.

"We probably receive at least one 911 call a day of someone reporting a road rage specific incident," Sgt. Perrine said. "We get even more calls from people who report aggressive drivers.”

The most recent incident of road rage happened around 11:45 A.M. on Tuesday, when 31-year-old Brandy Brock was shot and killed on the city’s northeast side.

In August, another road rage related shooting injured a 28-year-old man on the city’s near west side.

A recent study from the Auto Insurance Center ranks Indiana as the worst state for road rage, with nearly 13 road rage related fatalities for every 100,000 Hoosiers.

"It’s heartbreaking to see the lack of courtesy when it comes to people driving on the road," Sgt. Perrine said. "I think everybody who’s ever driven a car makes one of those minor mistakes where you find yourself in the wrong lane or maybe the light turns green and you're not quite on the gas pedal.”

Sgt. Perrine says even if you’re a calm driver, road rage can still come to you. If it does, you should call 9-1-1 and stay on the line with dispatch as you try to get yourself away from the scene.

"Find a way out," Sgt. Perrine said. "Whether it be slow down, pull over, get away from the car, if the car continues to follow you maybe drive to a fire station, a police station, somewhere safe where there’s going to be a lot of people.”

IMPD says all parties involved in Tuesday’s incident have been detained.