Lawmakers look for ways to address human trafficking in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers met for several hours Wednesday, looking at ways to address the state’s human trafficking problem.

The committee is looking for ways to better coordinate between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies along with providing resources to survivors.

“There’s so much that you don’t see,” Kate Kimmer said, with the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault. “Hundreds of stories a year you don’t hear and don’t see. Here in Indiana.”

Denise Robinson, with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, said within the past year the agency has created a criminal investigations division focused on human trafficking, adding a five-county labor trafficking investigation is currently underway.

One possibility lawmakers may recommend is vacating or expunging criminal records of human trafficking survivors. The committee is also exploring programs to help adults, similar to how the Department of Child Services helps young survivors.