× Indiana House Ways and Means chairman Tim Brown involved in serious motorcycle crash

Indiana State Rep. Tim Brown was involved in a serious motorcycle crash in northern Michigan late Wednesday morning.

House Speaker Brian C. Bosma said in a statement that Brown was traveling on the bike with State Rep. Mike Speedy when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of them.

According to Bosma, Speedy was able to avoid the vehicle and was not injured, but Brown was not.

“Tim is an invaluable member of our leadership team, a dedicated public servant and one of my most cherished friends,” Bosma said in the statement. “Our prayers are with him, his family and Rep. Speedy.”

Bosma did not disclose any details regarding Brown’s condition.

Brown serves as the chairman of the Ways and Means committee and he covers District 41, which includes parts of Montgomery, Boone and Tippecanoe counties. The Republican has served more than two decades in the House of Representatives. He was an emergency room physician until he retired in 2015.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued this statement regarding the crash:

“In addition to being a public servant and an extraordinary leader, Dr. Tim Brown is a fighter. Janet and I are praying for his recovery and ask Hoosiers across the state to join us.”

Senate President Pro Tem David Long offered the following statement: