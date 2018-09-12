× Hurricane Florence grows larger and moves closer to North Carolina

Highs will warm into the lower 80s across central Indiana on Thursday and our warm up will continue for the rest of the week with highs near 90.

Humidity will also be on the rise and our weather will have a more Summer-like feeling through this weekend.

Hurricane Florence will make landfall along the North Carolina coast Friday morning.

Maximum winds with the storm have decreased slightly, but the storm has grown in size.

The will be a catastrophic storm for the Mid-Atlantic States with a 6-9 foot. storm surge, 10-20 inches of rain and wind gusts approaching 100 miles per hour.

Expect another dry, cool night.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend.

Highs will stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Hurricane Florence is about 700 miles wide.

Maximum sustained winds are at 125 miles per hour.

The hurricane will make landfall Friday morning.

Five states have now declared a State of Emergency.

Maximum winds will approach 100 miles per hour as the eye makes landfall.

10-20 inches of rain are likely over the East Coast.