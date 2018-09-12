Hoosiers help as Florence hurtles ashore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Hurricane Florence barrels towards the coast, Hoosiers are already lending their hands to help and they’ll need even more in the coming days.

Fishers residents and Red Cross volunteers Deb and Jesse McDaniel are old pros at this routine.

“We’ve done almost every hurricane since 2010,” said Deb.

But even with all that experience they are still heading for the unknown.

“To some extent you’re anxious, but you want to do the best job you can,” said Jesse, “but you don’t know what the conditions are going to be like.”

The McDaniels left Wednesday afternoon, driving an emergency response vehicle to their staging point in Charleston, West Virginia.

“From what I’ve been reading and seeing on the TV, it’s going to be a massive flood event,” said Jesse.

And some locals are already on the ground. Indianapolis Red Cross volunteer Judy Brown is standing by in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“After 8:00 tonight nobody is allowed on the roads,” said Brown. Reached by phone, she said it looks like people are taking the storm seriously.

“There’s nothing in Walmart to get, just a little bit of food,” said Brown, “the cars that we saw on the interstate were all going out.”

For those at home, there are still ways to help. The Red Cross is accepting donations of supplies and money. You can also still sign up to get trained as a volunteer, but officials only ask that you work through a designated relief organization and not on your own.

“We always want to make sure that we are organized and we are adding as a benefit to the to the people who have been affected, so the easier and more organized we can do this, the better,” said American Red Cross spokeswoman Duchess Adjei.

If you’d like to help or donate, you can visit the American Red Cross website.