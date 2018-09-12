× Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry offering free admission on Sundays in September

CHICAGO – If you’re looking for something to do with the family this month, you can get free admission to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago on Sundays.

MSI is able to offer free admission thanks to support from The Walt Disney Company. The offer is good on Sept. 16, 23 and 30. All guests will get in free to experience 400,000 square feet of incredible exhibits.

You can check out “Science Storms,” which shows you the science behind natural phenomena like tornadoes, avalanches, tsunamis and more. “Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze” challenges guests to navigate a giant mirror maze and learn about the mathematical patterns found in nature.

For more information about the offer, visit the museum’s website.

The museum notes that its popular “The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit is already sold out for Sundays in September. In addition, free admission doesn’t include parking, Coal Mine, Giant Dome Theater, U-505 on-board tours, or other special exhibitions requiring a ticket purchase.