× $24.3 million dollar mixed-use project coming to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind—A $24.3 million dollar mixed-use project will soon be built in the heart of downtown Noblesville.

Tuesday night, the Noblesville City Council approved plans for the Levinson project. Once complete, the building will include more than 80 apartments, a four-story parking garage, retail space and a small Noblesville Museum.

Last month, the project drew criticism from residents who were concerned with the project’s design and impact on the downtown area.

“Sometimes you need to make history as well as preserve it. And in the case of the Levinson, building the first new downtown apartments in 100 years, we can do both – while finally putting to rest the debate about parking in our downtown,” Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear said in a statement.

The final look and design of the building has not been decided.

Construction is set to begin in March. The parking garage is set to open in January 2020, with the apartments expected to wrap up that fall.