Woman who died at Bartholomew County Jail had lethal amount of meth in system, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A woman who died at the Bartholomew County Jail last month suffered from acute methamphetamine intoxication, authorities say.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office made the determination after toxicology results showed a lethal amount of methamphetamine in 61-year-old Cathy Hull’s system.

Hull was found unresponsive in a jail cell around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. She was given medical attention but later died. An autopsy performed two days later couldn’t determine the cause of death, and investigators said they’d wait for toxicology tests before making a final ruling on the cause of death.

Indiana State Police are investigating Hull’s death. The autopsy and toxicology reports have been turned over to ISP.

After Hull’s death, investigators said they didn’t suspect foul play. She was serving time on a probation violation warrant, police said.