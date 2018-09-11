Mural of Pacers icon Reggie Miller to be painted on downtown Indy building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers icon Reggie Miller stands at 6 feet 7 inches tall, but he’s about to get even taller.

That’s thanks to a new mural that will be painted on a downtown Indianapolis building nicknamed “The Mich,” located near the intersection of Michigan and Delaware.

Our news gathering partners at the Indy Star report the new mural will be 60 feet by 15 feet on the Michigan Street building.

The mural will be based on a photo of the Hall of Famer in the 1990s, shooting a basketball.

Photo Gallery

The piece will be called “Reggie, Reggie, Reggie! Boom, Baby!”

Work on the project is set to start this week.

