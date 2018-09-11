× Man arrested for Iowa murder has criminal history in Howard County

DUBUQUE, Iowa – A man charged with the murder of a woman in Iowa has a criminal history in Howard County.

Garry Cornell James, 53, is accused of killing Michelle Catherine Kinney, 53, in her apartment in Dubuque on the night of July 21, 2018. Officers responded to the residence on July 23 after police say Kinney’s body was found with multiple puncture wounds to her body.

According to police, traffic camera footage shows Kinney walking to her residence with James on the night of the murder. He was later observed leaving Kinney’s apartment and walking to a local bar, where he was later arrested on unrelated charges after police say he caused a disturbance.

Police say evidence located on James’ clothing corroborated evidence located in Kinney’s apartment, and he has been charged with murder in the first degree.

According to court records, James has been arrested in Howard County several times in the past. His previous charges include criminal confinement, strangulation, battery, and disorderly conduct.