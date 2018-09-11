× Indianapolis Zoo will welcome two-toed sloths next year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We can’t wait to hang out with the zoo’s newest members! The Indianapolis Zoo is preparing to open a new exhibit next year with sloths.

The sloths will be some of the residents of the new MISTery Park.

The park will be located on the former splash pad at the zoo, across from the entrance of the new orangutan center.

Along the pathway, there will be misters, and you will hear sounds recorded from a rainforest in South America. There will also be colorful flowers and parrots.

The zoo says many of the other details are still a work in progress at this time.

The sloths will be at the zoo by Memorial Day 2019.