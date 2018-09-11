Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to Mid-Atlantic ahead of hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—Members of Indiana’s Task Force One are headed down to the Tar Heel state, as residents there prepare for Hurricane Florence to make landfall.

Some of the latest reports coming in, say the storm is nearing category 5 hurricane strengths, packing winds of up to 140 miles per hour.

In total, 86 members of the task force were activated around midnight Tuesday and by 4AM, they were on the road.

“We’ll travel overnight. We always determine whether we need to stop somewhere between here and our destination and that’s really for safety purposes,” explained Indiana Task Force One public information officer Michael Pruitt.

Once there, the group will hunker down and ride out the storm until it’s time to go to work.

“We provide water rescue services we provide structural collapse response. We can just do ground search, house to house. We’ve done a lot of that over the years and we have K9’s that can conduct search and rescue.”

Their deployment can last from a few days to a few weeks.

We’ll keep you updated on how they are doing and when they plan to return home.