IMPD searching for missing runaway teen

Posted 2:04 pm, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:06PM, September 11, 2018

Photo of Tavyon Calahan provided by IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing.

Tavyon Calahan, 17, was last seen on the southwest side in the 5900 block of Coppock Drive, near South High School Road and Thompson Road, on Sept. 10. Police describe him as a runaway.

Calahan is 5’3″ tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing skull-designed pajama pants and a red Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information about Calahan is asked to contact IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.