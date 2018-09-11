× IMPD searching for missing runaway teen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing.

Tavyon Calahan, 17, was last seen on the southwest side in the 5900 block of Coppock Drive, near South High School Road and Thompson Road, on Sept. 10. Police describe him as a runaway.

Calahan is 5’3″ tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing skull-designed pajama pants and a red Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information about Calahan is asked to contact IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.