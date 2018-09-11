× IMPD looking for man accused of pushing clerk, stealing cash drawer from Indy Family Dollar store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a man following an August robbery at an Indianapolis Family Dollar store.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man entered Family Dollar, 6800 E. Pendleton Pike, around 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2018, and brought an item to the register for purchase.

When the cashier rang up the order and opened the register, the man pushed the cashier, stole the cash drawer and ran off. The store captured surveillance footage of the man that showed he had a cross tattoo on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).