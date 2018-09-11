Fort Wayne officer collapses following chase, dies

Posted 12:20 pm, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 12:43PM, September 11, 2018

File photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities say a northeastern Indiana police officer has collapsed and died following a chase of a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

Fort Wayne police say officers chased a vehicle Monday night that was reported stolen and the suspect drove into a greenway along the St. Marys River before crashing. Police say 50-year-old Officer David A. Tinsley, his police dog and an officer in training searched the area on foot.

Officers arrested 49-year old Patrick Anthony Faiers of Fort Wayne in a wooded area nearby.

Police say Tinsley was returning to his vehicle when he collapsed due to a medical issue. Tinsley, a 16-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Faiers is facing charges including resisting law enforcement and being a habitual traffic offender. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

