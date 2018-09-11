Foggy and still cool; dry stretch ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a foggy start Tuesday morning. Some of the fog is very dense and could slow down the AM commute. 465 has remained just hazy. There are several school delays this morning.

We should see more sun than yesterday, but we're still expecting some clouds with more near Indy and SE. No wet weather expected Tuesday or the next six days! Very comfortable weather to enjoy lunch outside or mow the lawn.

Temperatures are still below average but a few degrees warmer than Monday.

Hurricane Florence is now a Category 4 system with landfall on the Carolina coast expected late Thursday/early Friday. Serious impacts are expected with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and storm surge.

The hurricane will slow down after making landfall, which means days of serious rain for the Carolinas and Virginia. The remnants of this hurricane are preliminary expected to impact Indiana very little. Right now, we may get a few showers out of the last of it but not until Monday.

Heat pumps back in for the end of the week and the weekend. Beautiful, enjoy!