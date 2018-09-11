× Evidence clerk with ISP arrested following investigation into missing money

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An evidence clerk who worked for ISP since 1994 was arrested following an investigation into missing money.

Vera Gardner, 55, of Bloomington, was arrested Tuesday following the investigation, which started in September of last year.

Gardner faces a felony charge of theft after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police say during the last 13 years, she managed various items of evidence seized or recovered by ISP troopers.

On July 18, 2017, Gardner left her full time employment position as the evidence clerk and was placed on medical leave.

Prior to this investigation, she reportedly had no prior disciplinary record.