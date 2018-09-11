Eagle lands on 9/11 flag display in Minnesota

Posted 5:38 pm, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39PM, September 11, 2018

ANDOVER, Minn. – It doesn’t get more American than an eagle, so when one of the birds landed on a 9/11 display, it took spectators’ breath away.

The Andover Fire Department in Minnesota captured the moment on Facebook live on Tuesday, the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Firefighters were gathered at the display on a local bridge for a memorial ceremony.

“Isn’t that unbelievable,” said the man who recorded the video.

At the end of the clip, the eagle can be seen flying majestically away into a clear blue sky.

