Driver flees accident scene after near head-on accident on west side

Posted 10:51 am, September 11, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A near head-on collision on the city’s west side Tuesday morning left two people slightly injured and one driver missing.

IMPD responded to the crash scene along the near 1500 block of High School Road just north of 10th Street about 6:30 a.m. where they found one car that had crashed into a fire hydrant after swerving to avoid an on-coming northbound vehicle that had veered over into the southbound lanes.

Police reported that a male and female, both in their 30’s, sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle got out of his car and fled on foot.

Police are unclear why he left his vehicle and the scene and are actively looking for him with regard to this incident. They are also unsure whether he sustained any injury.

The road was closed for about an hour for investigation and cleanup.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.