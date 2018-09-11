× A little warmer for Wednesday

After some morning fog, skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the 70s.

Highs will warm into the lower 80s Thursday and our warm up will continue for the rest of the week with highs near 90.

Humidity will also be on the rise and our weather will have a more Summer-like feeling by Friday.

Also later this week, Hurricane Florence will make landfall along the East Coast.

Low will cool into the 50s overnight.

Patchy fog may cause school delays.

Not much rain is expected this week.

Temperatures will be warmer later this week.

Humidity will be higher later this week.

Hurricane Florence is now a Category 4 storm.

A State of Emergency has been declared for the Carolinas.

Florence will make landfall Friday morning.

Florence will weaken by Saturday.

Flooding rains are likely for the East Coast through early next week.