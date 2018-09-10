× Winning lottery ticket to expire if prize goes unclaimed

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A $50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in northwestern Indiana will expire today if the prize goes unclaimed.

The Powerball ticket was sold on March 14, 2018 at a Speedway gas station in Griffith.

It wasn’t a winner of the big cash prize, but it secured a smaller payout by matching four of the five non-Powerball numbers drawn.

The numbers for that drawing were: 6-12-24-41-68 and the Powerball number is 9.

All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.