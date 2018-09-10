× Suspect targets north side Village Pantry with ‘uzi-type weapon’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- IMPD is on the hunt for a group of convenience store robbers armed with a submachine gun. Investigators hope someone recognizes the man in surveillance images, who they say has targeted several stores across the area.

Mohamed Bessaiahh wasn’t happy to hear that a robber, possibly armed with an uzi, ripped off the Village Pantry store right across the street from his restaurant, Fishers Fish and Chicken, near 86th Street and Ditch Rd.

“It doesn’t just scare me that someone is out there with a machine gun out here in the streets, I’m also worrying about the employees back here,” said Bessaiahh.

IMPD released images of a man they say is armed with an “uzi-type weapon.” Investigators say on Aug. 28, the suspect cornered a clerk outside the Village Pantry around 1:30 a.m., forced her inside at gunpoint, and demanded money and cigarettes. After the holdup, police say the suspect fled north on Ditch Rd, in a gray Chrysler 300, driven by an accomplice.

“Knowing that there’s somebody out there with a machine gun, we’re probably going to take more precaution and safety towards it,” said Bessaiahh.

IMPD said the suspect and his vehicle are connected to other armed robberies in the area, but has so far not provided us the location of those connected incidents. If you have any information that can help, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.