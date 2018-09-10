Son of fallen Howard County deputy greeted by dad’s fellow officers on first day of pre-school

Posted 5:36 pm, September 10, 2018, by

Photo courtesy of Kassie Koontz

KOKOMO, Ind. – The son of a fallen Howard County sheriff’s deputy was greeted by some familiar faces on his first day of pre-school on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies and Kokomo police officers surprised Deputy Carl Koontz’ son, Noah, when he showed up at South Creek Church of God.

The officers lined up outside the door to support the little boy since Deputy Koontz couldn’t be there himself. The 27-year-old officer was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Russiaville in March of 2016.

The deputies’ heartwarming gesture was captured on video. Carl’s wife, Kassie, shared the clip with CBS4.

Kassie says Noah just turned 3 years old about a month ago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.