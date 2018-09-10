× Police arrest Boone County couple after finding methamphetamine in child’s bedroom

LEBANON, Ind. – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Boone County couple accused of keeping drugs in their child’s bedroom.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, police received the tip about drug activity in the presence of a child at a home in the 1000 block of Evelyn Way in Lebanon.

A Lebanon police officer and a caseworker for the Department of Child Services arrived at the home on Aug. 9, where they found Rose Kirby, 34, holding a 1-year-old child. Kirby appeared intoxicated, court documents said, “speaking slowly and nodding her head down when she spoke.”

Kirby, 34, told police she’d been expecting DCS to show up to take her child. She said she’d taken Vicodin and had recently smoked marijuana. She also told them she’d used meth in the past few days.

Kirby said her husband, Travis Griffin, 39, also used drugs. She guided police around the home, where they found a homemade tattoo needle in a bathroom and a backpack containing meth in the baby’s bedroom. The bag also contained several cut plastic straws, a butane lighter, a pill grinder and two razor blades, court documents said.

Griffin arrived at home to speak to DCS and said he didn’t know there were drugs in the home. He said it was possible police would find paraphernalia but said he didn’t know about the meth. He told police the bag belonged to “Casey,” someone who “stayed at their house for a few days and is from Illinois,” according to court documents.

DCS took the child into custody. Kirby and Griffin were arrested on multiple charges, including neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.