Paul McCartney bringing ‘Freshen Up’ tour to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Legendary music artist Sir Paul McCartney will perform in Indiana next year.
The Beatles alum and former Wings frontman is scheduled for a concert at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday, June 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Sept. 17. Presales begin on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
According to Ticketmaster, tickets range between $27.50 and $273.
The stop in Fort Wayne is part of McCartney’s 2019 “Freshen Up Tour,” which kicks off next week in Canada. Other Midwest tour stops include Lexington, Kentucky and Madison, Wisconsin.
The tour coincides with the release of McCartney’s latest album, Egypt Station, which was released on Friday.
Fans who buy tickets to the concert online will also receive a download of album. You can find ticket information here.