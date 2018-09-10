× Man arrested for murder in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.– Police made an arrest following a homicide over the weekend in Morgan County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home just off of Hadley Road in the northern part of the county just after midnight on Sept. 8.

An unresponsive person was found and declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Chad Walden, 34, of Camby.

Investigators discovered a fight between two men at the residence preceded the death. The suspect was located a short time later, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy Haug, 40, also of Camby, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call 765-342-5544.