Justin Allgaier wins Lilly Diabetes 250 at IMS

Posted 1:09 pm, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 01:10PM, September 10, 2018

Justin Allgaier has won the Xfinity Series race that kicked off a NASCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Allgaier earned his fifth victory of the season and first career win at Indianapolis in the Lilly Diabetes 250-mile race. The 400-mile Brickyard 400 will follow because both races were rained out over the weekend.

Allgaier won in a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, the team owned by retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Tyler Reddick finished second, Ryan Blaney was third and Chase Elliott fourth. Blaney and Elliott both completed the Xfinity Series race then headed to their Cup cars for the second race.

