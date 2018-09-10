Health department closes parts of northwest side Walmart due to plumbing issues

Posted 8:31 pm, September 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Northwest side Walmart was forced to close parts of its store after experiencing “major plumbing issues.”

The store, located in the 4500 block of Lafayette Rd., was looked at by the health department after customers reportedly complained multiple times.

The location’s deli, bakery and Subway restaurant have been closed while the department works with management to correct the issue.

The health department said “major plumbing issues” have caused the partial closure and Walmart has hired a plumber.

Officials will reinspect Walmart when they receive word that the issue has been corrected.

Other parts of the store remain open at this time.

