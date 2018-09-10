× Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors inside Logansport home where 2 children died

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Logansport investigators on the scene of a house fire that killed two children made a heart-breaking discovery—there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Cataleya Arellano, 5, and Jason Whitelow, Jr., 1, died Sunday morning when their house went up in flames.

“When I looked out the window, you just couldn`t tell, I couldn`t even see where it was at because there was so much smoke out here,” said neighbor Anna Hileman.

Fire officials say the children’s mother, Malem Sosa, escaped out of a second floor window with 4-month-old Navyien Carter Sosa-Sawyer Whitelow in her arms. Navyien is in critical but stable condition at Riley Hospital.

“I was kind of worried if the children was still in there because of the way she was crying and all,” said Hileman.

Investigators are still working to determine if an appliance or an electrical outlet sparked the fire in a front room on the first floor.