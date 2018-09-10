× Father remembers two young children who died in Logansport house fire

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – “That was my little boy, that was my little guy,” said father, Jason Whitelow, of his son Jason Jr. “He’s 1 year old man, I was literally just with him.”

It’s a nightmare that no parent should ever have to face. Whitelow was at work when his Logansport home caught on fire with his family inside.

“You hear it can be gone in an instant… you never believe it would be you,” Whitelow said.

His 5-year-old stepdaughter Cataleya Arellano (known by her middle name “Jaylen”) and 1-year old son Jason Jr. died in the fire.

“Jaylen, she just started school. It was her first year in 1st grade, she’s a very smart girl. She’s doing dual languages, so she’s learning Spanish and she’s doing her English classes, coming home everyday trying to learn a new color, teaching me,” Whitelow said holding back tears.

The fire is believed to have started in the first floor living room before spreading to the second level. Whitelow’s fiance, Marlem Sosa, was at home and was able to grab the couple’s 4-month-old son and jump out the second story window.

“She had to try and fight and do it all by herself,” Whitelow said. “I couldn’t imagine what she was thinking.”

Whitelow said the window had an air conditioning unit attached, so Sosa had to also get past that to make it out the window. Sosa suffered injuries from the fire and from the fall, but ultimately she saved the child’s life.

Whitelow said Sosa is in stable condition at a Fort Wayne hosptial while their 4-month-old son Nayvien is recovering at Riley Hospital for Children.

“You work so hard to be a good parent, to try to be there, but the one time they really need you…” Whitelow said holding back tears. “You’re just trying to work a job, make money for them so they can have a good life… life’s not fair. If I could take it all back I would.”

The family lost everything in the fire. To help with funeral costs and medical costs, the family has set up a GoFundMe, which you can find HERE.