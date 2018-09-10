Event aims to connect Indiana small businesses with federal contractors

INDIANAPOLIS – Alongside the National Defense Industrial Association, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) helped connect Indiana small businesses with federal contractors during an event at Stout Army Air Field in Indianapolis.

The networking summit was specifically aimed to make it easier for small businesses to compete with worldwide companies to assist in national security efforts including issues surrounding terrorism, immigration and cyber-security.

“They need the innovation,” Young said. “They need the technology, the goods, the services that Indiana businesses are providing.”

Federal agencies included Special Operations Command, Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Small Business Administration.

“Our diplomats, our intelligence experts, our developments experts – they all require expertise from the private sector,” Young said. “And what we’re trying to do is facilitate interaction between these government agencies.”

