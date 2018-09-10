Drying up and staying cool to start the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chilly start to our Monday morning in central Indiana. Windshield wipers have light duty this morning with a little drizzle leftover, but high pressure is sliding in which means we'll have a stretch of pleasant weather.

Sunday's high (yes, seriously) was just 61°, which is the coolest day we've had since April 28. Today will be a bit warmer but still ten degrees below the average high of 80.

We all dealt with a lot of rain this weekend. As forecast, we had widespread 2"-4" three day totals with a few spots picking up over 5".

Today, though, the wet weather is really wrapping up. Only some drizzle and fog for Monday morning with a stretch of dry weather kicking in starting Monday afternoon. Clouds will still be in the picture but moments should be partly sunny.

We'll be below average for a few days before trending up. With the days getting shorter, though, and a northerly breeze dominating the end of the week, there's a chance we bring those weekend temperatures down a bit as we get closer. Regardless, you'll be good to go making outdoor plans Thursday through Sunday.