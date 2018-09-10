× Crews rescue 2 boys from rain-swollen Fall Creek on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two boys were rescued from the rain-swollen Fall Creek on the city’s northeast side Monday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says witnesses called 911 at about 5:53 p.m. after spotting the 13-year-old and 12-year-old stranded in the high water at Keystone Ave.

IFD says the boys were rescued within about 25 minutes of the 911 call. Both were transported to Riley Hospital for Children in good condition to be checked out.

Crews want to remind the public that rivers and other waterways have risen due to the recent heavy rains, so residents should be aware and water safe.

In southwestern Indiana, DNR says a boat carrying two men from Owensboro, Kentucky was pulled into the Newburgh Dam on the Ohio River. They say one was rescued from the dam and the other is missing.

Crews also are searching Sugar Creek near Crawfordsville for a man spotted going underwater Sunday.