INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews are at the scene of a two-story structure collapse in downtown Indianapolis.

First responders were called to the scene at the intersection of 9th Street and Illinois Street at about 5:28 p.m. Monday.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured.

Traffic in the area is being diverted.

Firefighters remain at the scene of structure collapse at 9th and Illinois https://t.co/yqkD9jdd7u pic.twitter.com/Xbakcx3EoA — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) September 10, 2018

