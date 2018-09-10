× After a soggy weekend, a dry week ahead

After an extremely wet with major flooding across the state, this will be a very dry week.

After some morning fog, skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Highs will warm into the 80s Wednesday and our warm up will continue with highs near 90 by the end of the week.

Humidity will also be on the rise and our weather will have a more Summer-like feeling by Friday.

Also later this week, Hurricane Florence will make landfall along the East Coast.

Flooding rains soaked the region this past weekend.

We have already exceeded our average September rainfall.

Expect a cool start to Tuesday.

Tuesday will being with patchy dense fog.

Temperatures will be mild for the next 4 days.

Not much rain is expected this week.

Florence is now a Category 4 Hurricane.

Florence will make landfall this weekend.

Up to 20 inches of rain will fall as the storm moves in.