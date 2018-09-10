2 men wanted in Best Buy fraud investigation in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two male fraud suspects.

Officers say the men purchased two Apple Macbook Pros with a stolen credit card.

The fraud reportedly happened at the Best Buy at on N. Michigan Rd. around 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Police have released the following surveillance photos of the suspects:

Anyone with information regarding the men is asked to contact the police department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.