2 men wanted in Best Buy fraud investigation in Carmel

Posted 3:21 pm, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:26PM, September 10, 2018

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two male fraud suspects.

Officers say the men purchased two Apple Macbook Pros with a stolen credit card.

The fraud reportedly happened at the Best Buy at on N. Michigan Rd. around 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Police have released the following surveillance photos of the suspects:

Photo Gallery

Anyone with information regarding the men is asked to contact the police department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

