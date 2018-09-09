Week starts out with October temperatures; Tropical system brings back heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloudy, cool, middle October-like temperatures expected for the start of the work week.

The clouds we have been stuck with Sunday are expected to hang around through most of Monday. Computer models suggest there will be a moist layer from just above the surface to around 4,000ft above the ground. That is where the clouds will hang. By late afternoon we may start to see some of the clouds break in western Indiana.

The clouds and a northerly wind will help keep temperatures from warming quickly. We will start the day in the middle 50°s.

By afternoon, the sun will have a chance to work on the cloud layer and start to warm the atmosphere. This will allow temperatures to climb in to the middle to upper 60°s.

The forecast high in Indianapolis Monday is 68°. That is the normal high temperature October 6-7.

RECORD BREAKING RAINFALL

Central Indiana picked up historic rains over the last several days. Accumulating rain started Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. When it was over some locations picked up over a half foot of rain.

The highest amounts reported were in Randolph County anywhere from 3" to nearly 9" of rain fell.

As you can see from the graphic above, the heavy rain was widespread dumping on northern, eastern, central, and southern areas of central Indiana.

Officially, Indianapolis received 4.59" at the airport. That amount of rain ranks #1 for rainfall since 1871 from September 6-9. The previous record holder for the four-day rain total was 1989 when 3.01" of rain fell.

TROPICS HEATING UP

There are three tropical systems that has forecasters' eyes' attention this evening: Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Helene, and Tropical Storm Isaac.

You will start to hear talk of Hurricane Florence increase over the next 48-72 hours as it moves closer to the east coast of the United States.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center suggests the storm could impact anywhere from Georgia to Virginia Thursday, and the storm making landfall as a major hurricane Thursday afternoon/evening.

At this range Hurricane Florence does look to have an impact on the weather in central Indiana. Unlike Tropical Storm Gordon, Florence will send heat and sunshine our way late in the week.

Temperatures are expected to surge back to the upper 80°s starting Friday. With that, humidity builds as dew point temperatures return to the upper 60°s to around 70°. That would send the heat index in to the low 90°s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned!