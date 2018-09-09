× UPDATE: NASCAR postpones Brickyard 400 until 2 p.m. Monday due to rain

SPEEDWAY , Ind. — The Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been postponed until 2 p.m. Monday because of rain.

Indianapolis has been drenched in three days of rain and NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on track. A consistent mist and temperatures around 60 degrees has made it difficult for NASCAR to get the track dry. The rain doesn’t look like it’s clearing anytime soon, either.

The Xfinity Series race, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was also postponed until Monday. It’s expected to start at 10 a.m.

NASCAR’s playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs.

Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.