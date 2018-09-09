× Ten Point Coalition executive director Rev. Charles Ellis dies

INDIAINAPOLIS, Ind. – A beloved local leader has passed away. Rev. Charles Ellis, the executive director of Ten Point Coalition, died at the age of 54.

Fellow Ten Point Coalition leader Rev. Charles Harrison announced the news on social media, saying his thoughts and prayers are with Ellis’ family.

“I am honored that God allowed me to cross paths with Pastor Charles Ellis,” Harrison said.

There was a moment of silence for Ellis during today’s Donnelly/Braun forum hosted by the African American Coalition.

Funeral arrangements are pending.