NASCAR fans hope for dry weather after Brickyard 400 at IMS gets postponed

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been postponed until 2 p.m. Monday because of rain. NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on the track because Indianapolis has been drenched in three days of rain.

This is the first time in the race’s 25-year history that it’s been delayed a day by rain. Some fans will now miss the race because they have to head back home for work on Monday.

“Just the way it goes,” said Rodney Buhneing.

Most were disappointed about the weather over the weekend. Some fans though decided to stick it out and stay the night in tents or campers in muddy parking lots outside IMS.

“We kind of knew coming in that would maybe be the case but we were trying to be optimistic and come on up here and have a good time anyway,” said Ethan Hale.

This is a big disappointment for IMS too. Rain not only postponed the races but other big events at the track this weekend were also cancelled, like the Florida Georgia Line concert.

“To get five inches of rain in three days when the month of September generally has 3.12 is a pretty tough blow,” said Doug Boles, president of IMS.

Boles said one of the biggest challenges they will now face is staffing because a lot of the people who help with this event have full time jobs during the week. He expected it was going to be a long night on Sunday to figure staffing out.

The Xfinity Series race, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, was also postponed until Monday. It’s expected to start at 10 a.m. All tickets for both races will be honored at the gates on Monday.

NASCAR’s playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs.

Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.