Two children killed, third in “very good” condition following Logansport house fire

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Police are now confirming two children have died after a house fire in Logansport early Sunday morning.

Officials also confirm a third child was airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital. They say the infant’s mother jumped out of the house, carrying the youngest child. That youngest child’s condition is said to be “very good.”

The two children killed in the fire were pulled from the second story of the home by Logansport Firefighters.

The mother who escaped with the baby also sustained injuries in her jump out of the home.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block on Montgomery Street.

Logansport Assistant Fire Chief Mark Strong says it looks like the fire started on the first floor before spreading up to the second floor. The fire is believed to be accidental, possibly caused by an electrical outlet box.