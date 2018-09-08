Xfinitiy Series qualifying, FGL Fest cancelled due to weather

Posted 9:01 am, September 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:22AM, September 8, 2018

Indianapolis Motor Speedway sign (file image)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are cancelling the qualifying for the Xfinitiy Series and the cup practice due to widespread rain.

A tweet sent out early Saturday initially said all on-track activities would be cancelled. NASCAR followed a short time later with their own tweet, announcing the cancellation of qualifying. Officials say Sunday’s field will be set per the rule book.

Officials also announced the cancellation of FGL Fest. Click here for info on refunds.

